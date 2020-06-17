Re: “Telemedicine is here to stay — now we need to fund it” [June 11, Opinion]:
Use of telemedicine during the
pandemic is a necessary approach to ensure the safety of both patients and
staff. Despite the rapid increase in use of telemedicine, there remain many
important questions about its implementation.
How do we ensure equitable access
and equitable health outcomes from telemedicine services? Many patients from my
practice at Harborview Medical Center do not have access to the technology to
support high quality telemedicine care, which often requires a smartphone with
video capabilities and high speed internet. And not every patient has a private
space in their home or office from which they can comfortably and safely
participate in a telemedicine visit.
Without further study of these and
other important questions, expansion of telemedicine risks exacerbating the
persistent and critical health disparities produced by our current health-care
system.
Allison M.
Cole, M.D., MPH, Seattle