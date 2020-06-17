Re: “Telemedicine is here to stay — now we need to fund it” [June 11, Opinion]:

Use of telemedicine during the

pandemic is a necessary approach to ensure the safety of both patients and

staff. Despite the rapid increase in use of telemedicine, there remain many

important questions about its implementation.

How do we ensure equitable access

and equitable health outcomes from telemedicine services? Many patients from my

practice at Harborview Medical Center do not have access to the technology to

support high quality telemedicine care, which often requires a smartphone with

video capabilities and high speed internet. And not every patient has a private

space in their home or office from which they can comfortably and safely

participate in a telemedicine visit.

Without further study of these and

other important questions, expansion of telemedicine risks exacerbating the

persistent and critical health disparities produced by our current health-care

system.

Allison M.

Cole, M.D., MPH, Seattle