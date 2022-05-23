SAO PAULO (AP) — Palmeiras announced a deal with 15-year-old Brazilian sensation Endrick on Monday.
The club said on Twitter the agreement will be valid when the striker turns 16 in July, as required by local legislation.
The Copa Libertadores champion celebrated the deal with a picture of Endrick and his family with club chairwoman Leila Pereira. Brazilian media reported the contract put the striker's release fee at 60 million euros ($64 million).
Endrick has impressed Brazilian greats such as Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Kaká. FIFA allows Endrick to transfer only when he turns 18, as with Real Madrid's Brazilian youngsters, Vinícius Jr and Rodrygo.
Endrick moved to São Paulo with his family to try his luck with Palmeiras, and has the same people representing him as Vinícius.
