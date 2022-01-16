A 14-year-old boy was taken to Harborview Medical Center after being shot in the abdomen Sunday morning, according to the Des Moines Police Department.
Officers found the wounded teen when they responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the 22800 block of 30th Avenue South at about 7:20 a.m., Detective Sgt. Scott Oak said in a release. The officers provided aid, and the boy was transported to Harborview, where he underwent surgery and was in critical condition Sunday in the intensive care unit, said Susan Gregg, a hospital spokesperson.
Des Moines police said that they didn't have details on suspects and that officers and detectives have been collecting evidence and searching for witnesses, Oak said in the release.
