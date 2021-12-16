Seattle's Franklin High School is closed Thursday and could be closed Friday due to teaching staff shortages, the school district said on its website.
The school closed when faced with "an unexpected shortage of critical teaching staff," Seattle Public Schools said.
If staff absentee rates remain the same or increase Friday, the school will again cancel classes, the district said.
Missed classes will be made up at the end of the year, the district said.
Staff shortages closed schools in Seattle, Bellevue and Kent last month.
Franklin was closed on Wednesday, as well, due to an online social-media threat directed at the school.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.