Weather Alert

.A storm system will move across the area tonight and Sunday bringing heavy rainfall. This will cause rises on creeks and streams with flooding possible. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Oregon and southeast Washington, including the following areas, in northeast Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In southeast Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Periods of moderate to heavy rain will develop this evening and continue into Sunday. This will cause rises on area streams and creeks. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&