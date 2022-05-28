FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Robert Thomas Taylor’s goal helped lead Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday.
Taylor’s game-winning goal came in the 59th minute to put Miami (5-6-3) up 2-0.
Miami also got one goal from Leonardo Campana.
Bill Tuiloma scored the only goal for the Timbers (3-6-6).
The Timbers outshot Miami 13-12. Both teams had six shots on goal.
Drake Callender saved five of the six shots he faced for Miami. Aljaz Ivacic saved four of the six shots he faced for the Timbers.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
