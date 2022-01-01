WASHINGTON (AP) — Evan Taylor had a career-high 25 points as Lehigh beat American 63-61 on Saturday, rallying from a 19-point deficit.
The game marked the first Patriot League matchup of the season for both teams.
Keith Higgins Jr had 13 points for Lehigh (3-10, 1-0), which ended its six-game road losing streak. Nic Lynch added 12 points.
Elijah Stephens had 18 points for the Eagles (4-9, 0-1). Jaxon Knotek added 13 points. Johnny O'Neil had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.
