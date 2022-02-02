BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Evan Taylor scored 13 points and his layup with 10 seconds left carried Lehigh past Navy 63-62 on Wednesday.
Navy's Sean Yoder missed a 3-pointer as time expired to end it.
Nic Lynch scored 18 points for Lehigh (9-14, 7-4 Patriot League).
Greg Summers had 16 points and Tyler Nelson 10 for the Midshipmen (14-8, 7-4). John Carter Jr., the Midshipmen's leading scorer coming into the matchup at 13 points per game, was just 2-for-10 shooting.
Lehigh also defeated Navy 69-61 on Jan. 19.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.