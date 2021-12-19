EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Ray'Sean Taylor had 21 points as Southern Illinois-Edwardsville easily defeated NAIA-member William Woods 84-29 on Sunday.
Taylor hit 5 of 7 3-pointers.
Courtney Carter had 15 points and 10 rebounds for SIU-Edwardsville (6-6), which earned its fourth straight home victory. DeeJuan Pruitt added 10 points and nine rebounds. Desmond Polk had six rebounds.
SIU-Edwardsville posted a season-high 23 assists. Meanwhile, the Owls' 29 points on 20.0 percent shooting represented the worst marks by an SIU-Edwardsville opponent this season.
The Cougars dominated the first half and led 43-16 at the break. Their 41 points in the second half were a season high for the team.
Makenzie Fessler had 14 points for the Owls.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.