LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wil Tattersall had a career-high 22 points as UC Riverside topped Cal State Northridge 77-67 on Saturday night.
Tattersall hit 9 of 11 shots.
Dominick Pickett had 15 points for UC Riverside (10-5, 4-1 Big West Conference). Zyon Pullin added 13 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Flynn Cameron had 11 points.
UC Riverside totaled 48 first-half points, a season high for the team.
Atin Wright had 19 points and six rebounds for the Matadors (5-12, 1-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Elijah Hardy added 12 points and seven rebounds. Fidelis Okereke had 12 points.
