DOVER, Del. (AP) — Dana Tate Jr. had 20 points as Norfolk State narrowly defeated Delaware State 69-66 on Monday night.
Tate Jr. made 4 of 6 3-pointers.
Jalen Hawkins had 14 points for Norfolk State (17-5, 8-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Joe Bryant Jr. added 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Kris Bankston had seven rebounds.
John Stansbury had 15 points for the Hornets (2-20, 0-10), who have now lost 18 consecutive games. Myles Carter added 14 points. Dominik Fragala had 12 points.
The Spartans improve to 2-0 against the Hornets on the season. Norfolk State defeated Delaware State 80-51 on Jan. 12.
