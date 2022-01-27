SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Matthias Tass matched his career high with 27 points and snagged 12 rebounds to help Saint Mary's rally from a 17-point halftime deficit to beat San Francisco 72-70 on Thursday night.
Tass made 9 of 10 free throws for the Gaels (16-4, 4-1 West Coast Conference), who have won four straight. Alex Ducas had 13 points and Tommy Kuhse scored 12.
Jamaree Bouyea had 19 points for the Dons (16-5, 3-3), who led 41-24 at halftime. Yauhen Massalski added 18 points, 13 rebounds and seven blocks. Gabe Stefanini had 12 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.