MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Matthias Tass had a career-high 25 points as Saint Mary's beat Bellarmine 73-64 on Wednesday night.
Tass shot 9 for 11 from the line.
Tommy Kuhse had 15 points and six assists for Saint Mary's (4-0). Logan Johnson added 10 points. Kyle Bowen had eight rebounds.
Alex Ducas, the Gaels' second leading scorer coming into the contest at 13.0 points per game, was held to 6 points on 0-of-10 shooting.
Dylan Penn scored a career-high 27 points for the Knights (0-3).
