EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Freddy Hicks had a career-high 29 points as Tarleton State beat Texas Rio Grande Valley 79-64 on Saturday night.
Montre Gipson had 13 points and seven assists for Tarleton State (10-13, 5-5 Western Athletic Conference). Shamir Bogues added 13 points and six assists. Tahj Small had 10 points.
Justin Johnson had 23 points and eight rebounds for the Vaqueros (6-15, 1-8), who have now lost four straight games. He also had eight turnovers but only one assist. Ricky Nelson added nine points and 10 assists. RayQuan Taylor had seven rebounds.
___
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
