STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Freddy Hicks had 23 points as Tarleton State defeated Stephen F. Austin 77-71 in overtime on Saturday night.
Hicks shot 9 for 11 from the foul line. He added eight rebounds.
Tahj Small had 18 points for Tarleton State (8-9, 3-1 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Montre Gipson added 18 points, six rebounds and six assists. Shamir Bogues had seven rebounds.
The Texans forced a season-high 24 turnovers.
Nigel Hawkins had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Lumberjacks (9-5, 1-1). Sadaidriene Hall added 13 points. Calvin Solomon had 10 rebounds.
David Kachelries made two free throws for Stephen F. Austin with 16 seconds left in regulation to, ultimately, force overtime.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
