DOVER, Del. (AP) — Nendah Tarke had 13 points and eight rebounds and his game-winning basket as time expired sent Coppin State past Delaware State 59-57 on Wednesday night.
Tarke hit a beyond half court shot at the buzzer to down Morgan State 79-76 on Jan. 15.
Kyle Cardaci had 13 points and seven rebounds for Coppin State (5-16, 4-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).
D'Marco Baucum had 13 points for the Hornets (2-16, 0-6), who have now lost 14 games in a row. Chris Sodom had nine rebounds and three blocks and Martez Robinson added seven rebounds.
Myles Carter, the Hornets' leading scorer heading into the matchup at 15 points per game, finished 2-for-15 shooting and scored seven points.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
