NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:
Target Corp., down $3.22 to $105.84.
The retailer's fourth-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
HP Inc., down $1.11 to $20.75.
Xerox launched a nearly $35 billion takeover bid for the printer and computer maker.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., up $5.40 to $310.36.
The medical equipment maker is buying Qiagen N.V. for more than $10 billion.
Kohl's Corp., down $1.01 to $37.43.
The retailer raised its dividend after reporting good fourth-quarter profits and revenue.
Tilray Inc., down $2.33 to $13.02.
The medical cannabis company's fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Delta Air Lines Inc., down 98 cents to $46.18.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway increased its stake in the airline by about $45 million.
Boingo Wireless Inc., up $2.14 to $14.04.
The Wi-Fi provider said it's received multiple inquiries about a potential sale.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., down 64 cents to $7.30.
The electronic health records company reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.