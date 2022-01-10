NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
Lululemon Athletica Inc., down $6.78 to $348.43.
The athletic apparel maker warned investors that a surge in virus cases hurt its fourth-quarter financial results.
Cardinal Health Inc., down $3.21 to $51.03.
The medical products maker and distributor said supply chain problems will hurt profits for its medical segment in fiscal 2022.
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., down $21.61 to $142.99.
The maker of “Grand Theft Auto” is buying Zynga, maker of “FarmVille,” in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $12.7 billion.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc., up $12.06 to $146.49.
The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging development and financial forecast.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., up 14 cents to $84.39.
The drug developer reported encouraging results from a study on a potential hemophilia treatment.
Tilly's Inc., down $1.34 to $14.28.
The clothing and accessories retailer trimmed its financial forecast for the fourth quarter.
Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI), up 27 cents to $45.35.
The health care logistics company is buying Apria for about $1.45 billion.
Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., down $1.30 to $35.99.
Investors were disappointed by the biopharmaceutical company's financial forecast for fiscal 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.