LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ismael Tajouri’s goal proved to be pivotal as Los Angeles FC picked up a 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City on Sunday.
Ismael Tajouri’s goal put LAFC (5-1-1) on top for good at 2-1 in the 70th minute. Diego Palacios got an assist on the goal.
Christian Arango and Jose Cifuentes both scored once for LAFC.
LAFC outshot Sporting KC 15-9, with four shots on goal to two for Sporting KC.
Maxime Crepeau saved two of the three shots he faced for LAFC. Tim Melia saved one of the four shots he faced for Sporting KC.
LAFC plays on the road on Sunday against Cincinnati, while Sporting KC will host the Columbus Crew on Saturday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
