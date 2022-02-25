TACOMA — Tacoma police shot and killed an armed robbery suspect late Thursday night near a hotel.
Police were called to the Marriott Hotel on Commerce Street around 10:45 p.m. Thursday. A victim and witness were there when officers arrived.
Officers set up a search with a K9, which led them to Dock Street near the 11th street bridge around 11:20 p.m. Police say the suspect refused to show his hands, and shots were fired within a minute after they found him.
Crews took the man to the hospital, but he later died. A gun was found at the scene afterward.
No officers were injured.
The Pierce County Force Investigation Team was at the scene early Friday morning processing evidence.
