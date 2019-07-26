After nearly a decade of foiled attempts to either buy or be bought by a rival wireless carrier, T-Mobile is one huge step closer to its goal.
On Friday, the U.S. Department of Justice gave its long-sought approval for a plan by Bellevue-based T-Mobile to acquire rival carrier Sprint.
The $26 billion deal, which combines T-Mobile, the nation’s third largest wireless carrier, with Sprint, the fourth largest, would result in a new firm nearly as larger as the sector's two leaders, Verizon Wireless and AT&T Mobility.
The approval rests on a complicated arrangement under which T-Mobile and Sprint have agreed to spin off billions of dollars in key assets that would be used to create a new wireless carrier.
That fourth carrier, operated by satellite-TV company Dish Network, is meant to ensure that the wireless industry would remain competitive and keep consumer prices from rising.
Shares in both T-Mobile and Sprint were trading higher Friday morning.
This story will be updated as more details are available.