INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Iga Swiatek defeated Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-1 Sunday in an error-filled final to win the BNP Paribas Open.
Swiatek will rise to a career-best No. 2 in the world in Monday’s WTA Tour rankings, trailing top-ranked Ash Barty, who skipped Indian Wells. Sakkari will move to No. 3, the rising Greek star’s highest ranking yet.
Gusty winds affected serves and shots by both players. There were seven service breaks in the first set alone, with Swiatek holding twice. Sakkari held once to tie the set, 4-all.
But Swiatek won the next game to go up 5-4. Sakkari led 40-30 on her serve, but a double fault gave Swiatek her third break point, and she cashed in on Sakkari's netted backhand to take the set.
Swiatek broke twice in the second set for a 5-1 lead. She served out the match, winning on a forehand in the corner of the baseline.
The Polish Swiatek earned $1.2 million and improved her record to a WTA Tour-leading 20-3 this year, including 11 matches in a row.
