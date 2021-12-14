Swedish pancakes were one of my favorite breakfast items since I was a little girl. Our very first nanny was from Sweden, and she would make these for us all the time. The best was when we got to have breakfast for dinner, and she would make these at night. It was such a treat.
Fast forward almost 30 years, and here I am still in love with Swedish pancakes. They are also the perfect menu item for your next brunch party. Swedish pancakes are like a blank slate. You can serve them with anything. Sweet, savory or plain, they are so delicious. Personally, I like to have different fresh fruit options, fresh whipped cream, Nutella and sliced almonds. Dust it with a bit of cinnamon or powdered sugar, and you are all set. Did I mention that this batter comes together in the blink of an eye? Just throw everything into a blender, and you’re good to go.
Swedish Pancakes
Time: 20 minutes
Servings: 15-20 pancakes
INGREDIENTS:
- 3 tablespoon salted butter, melted
- 2 cups whole milk
- 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- 4 large eggs
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- Additional butter for cooking
STEPS:
- Melt butter and let cool slightly.
- Place milk, flour, eggs, sugar, salt and melted butter in a blender.
- Blend about 30 seconds until smooth.
- Using an 8-inch or 10-inch skillet over medium heat, melt 1 teaspoon of butter.
- Working with about ¼ cup of batter at a time, pour batter into skillet.
- Immediately swirl pan around to get batter to reach the edges.
- Cook about 2 minutes or until the pancake is slightly browned at the bottom. Flip and repeat.
- Store pancake in an oven-safe dish in the oven, set to warming mode or at 150 degrees, until all pancakes are done.
- Arrange finished pancakes on a platter and dust with powdered sugar and toppings of choice.
- Serve warm and enjoy!
