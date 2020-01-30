Re: “Strike ends Friday but it’s not back to work for all” [Jan. 30, Northwest]:
The nursing staff of the Swedish Hospital system deserves to be thanked for its commitment to quality patient care. They are taking a financial hit in order to bring attention to what they see as problems with the care of their patients.
Executives are likely to be insulated from day-to-day patient care and staffing issues. Their focus is management and the bottom line. Nurses, on the other hand, are where the rubber meets the road. They are the ones who take care of us, the patients, and management needs to listen to their issues.
Paul Heins, Redmond