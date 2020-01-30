Nurses and allied colleagues are on strike at Swedish. It’s not about money. It’s about patient and staff safety. Statistics reveal that working in a hospital can be dangerous work, yet management turns and looks the other way.
We are your neighbors, mothers, fathers, daughters and sons. We care for you when you are ill and keep you safe. We are not greedy nor hysterical. We are honest, and we are true to you, your health and your futures. Please hear our collective voice.
Gary C. Goins, R.N., Swedish Hospital, Edmonds