Q: We have two full bathrooms and want to convert both tub and shower units to walk-in shower stalls. But some friends have mentioned that removing the bathtubs could possibly classify the bathrooms as half baths? Your input is welcome.
A: I get this question often and tell homeowners to contact a local real estate agent to address this question before removing any bathtubs.
With that said, I've heard tradespeople at building shows say that a full bathroom consists of a toilet, sink, shower and bathtub. (A single tub and shower unit can count as two fixture components.) A bathroom with less than those four basic fixtures may not be considered a full bath.
If a bathroom has three out of the four fixtures it could maybe be called a three-quarter bath. But most home listings I've seen refer to bathrooms as full or half baths, so keep that in mind.
In my opinion, it may be wise to install just one walk-in shower, then keep the tub and shower in the other bathroom. This way your home retains one full bathroom.
Bottom line: Like the old saying goes, don't throw out the bathtub with the bath water!
Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.
