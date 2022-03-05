NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Azar Swain had 22 points as Yale beat Brown 74-65 on Saturday night.
Isaiah Kelly had 14 points and nine rebounds for Yale (17-11, 11-3 Ivy League). Jalen Gabbidon added six assists.
Jaylan Gainey had 20 points and 18 rebounds for the Bears (13-16, 5-9). Tamenang Choh added 13 points and seven rebounds. Aaron Cooley had 13 points.
The Bulldogs improvedto 2-0 against the Bears this season. Yale defeated Brown 66-63 on Jan. 17.
