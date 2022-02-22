HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Azar Swain had 21 points as Yale narrowly defeated Dartmouth 66-61 on Tuesday night.
Isaiah Kelly had 12 points for Yale (16-10, 10-2 Ivy League). Matthue Cotton added seven rebounds.
Aaryn Rai had 19 points for the Big Green (7-16, 4-8). Brendan Barry added 13 points and Taurus Samuels had 12 points.
The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Big Green on the season. Yale defeated Dartmouth 72-69 on Feb. 4.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.