NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Azar Swain had 21 points as Yale defeated Albany 71-52 on Tuesday night.
Swain sank 9 of 10 foul shots and added five steals for the Bulldogs (6-5). Matthue Cotton had 13 points and nine rebounds. August Mahoney added 13 points, while Isaiah Kelly scored 11.
Jamel Horton had 11 points for the Great Danes (1-7), who trailed 30-19 at halftime. Justin Neely added seven rebounds.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
