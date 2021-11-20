LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Levi Williams threw two touchdown passes, Titus Sven ran for scores of 43 and 98 yards and Wyoming beat Utah State 44-17 on Saturday night to snap the Aggies' five-game win streak.
Williams was 12-of-15 passing for 224 yards with an interception and Sven finished with 15 carries for 169 yards. Xazavian Valladay added 145 yards rushing for Wyoming (6-5, 2-5 Mountain West Conference) and Cameron Stone scored on a 99-yard kickoff return.
Joshua Cobbs caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Williams with 6:50 left in the second quarter and, after the Cowboys defense forced Utah State into its second consecutive three-and-out, John Hoyland kicked a 28-yard field goal to give Wyoming a 24-14 lead at halftime.
Logan Bonner threw two touchdown pass for Utah State (8-3, 5-2) and Calvin Tyler Jr. had 109 yards rushing.
