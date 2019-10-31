Sustainable L.A. fashion line Christy Dawn may specialize in California-cool prairie dresses, but this Friday (Nov. 1) it's giving away 1,500 free menstrual cups — reusable devices that replace tampons and pads during menstruation.
The move is intended to raise awareness about the pollution that traditional sanitary products cause. Billions of pads and tampons are thrown out each year, and the plastic parts of pads and applicators can sit in landfills for centuries.
Menstrual cups, meanwhile, are flexible silicone cups that catch blood flow for up to 12 hours. They can be washed an reused and, when inserted correctly, shouldn't be felt at all. And Christy Dawn wants anyone who wants to try one to have the opportunity. The cups, which will also come with free shipping, will be available at 12:01 a.m. Friday at christydawn.com/blogs/journal/moon-cup while supplies last.
Christy Dawn makes all of its clothing in Los Angeles from repurposed deadstock fabric.