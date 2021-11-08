A driver suspected of driving while impaired is in custody after causing a three-car collision on Highway 167 near Sumner, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer.
A passenger riding with the suspected impaired driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, Reyer tweeted.
The right lane is blocked, according to the state Department of Transportation. Closures will remain for an extended period of time and traffic continues to build up, according to Reyer. Drivers can expect delays and should plan for alternate routes.
