Officers arrested a 26-year-old man suspected of stabbing an employee of a downtown business after the man returned to the same shop two hours later to shoplift again, according to the Seattle Police Department.
Officers responded to reports of a robbery and stabbing in the 1400 block of Second Avenue around 12:38 p.m. on Monday, according to the department's online blotter.
A security guard told police he tried several times to stop the shoplifting suspect from leaving, but he was punched in the face. The suspect then allegedly stabbed another employee in the back before fleeing, police said.
Officers were not able to find the suspect in the area, according to the online post. Medics treated the stabbing victim, who was later able to drive himself to a hospital, according to police.
The suspect returned around 1:55 p.m. to shoplift in the same downtown business, according to police. Officers responded and found the suspect in the 400 block of Pine Street, police said.
Police booked the suspect into the King County jail for investigation of assault and robbery.
