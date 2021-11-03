ANCHORAGE, Alaska — One of the two men who survived the deadly sinking of a crab boat in the Gulf of Alaska in 2019 has died in a motorcycle accident in Alaska, local news media reported.
Anchorage police on Sunday said they responded to the scene of a motorcycle accident in which it appeared the driver had lost control in a roundabout. They later identified the driver as 36-year-old Jon Lawler.
The Anchorage Daily News and Alaska's News Source report that Lawler was one of two people who survived the sinking of the Scandies Rose. Five others died when the boat overturned in heavy seas and freezing spray the night of Dec. 31, 2019.
-
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.