Re: “Supreme Court leans in favor of requiring taxpayer funding for some religious schools” [Dec. 8, Nation]:
One wonders if Justice Brett Kavanaugh and others of his ilk on the U.S. Supreme Court would be as sympathetic if the plaintiffs in Carson vs. Makin were well outside the standard Judeo-Christian domain. If the ruling favors the use of taxpayer money to fund education that, as Maine Chief Deputy Attorney General Christopher Taub describes, is “designed to instill religious beliefs at public expense,” will all religions be treated equally? Or will this ruling become the religious analogue to Plessy v. Ferguson?
Pandora’s pithos is just waiting for five justices to crack its lid.
Steve Piccolo, Seattle
