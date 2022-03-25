Of 115 Supreme Court Justices, 108 have been white men; almost 95%. There has never been a woman of color on the Supreme Court. It is vital our political institutions, including the Supreme Court, reflect our country’s citizens — all of our citizens.
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is very qualified to serve on the Supreme Court.
Wendy Wright, Puyallup
