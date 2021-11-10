Re: “Dockworkers are available 24/7 — others in supply chain should be, too” [Oct. 25, Opinion]:

I can assure Brothers Jared Faker and Rich Austin Jr. and the rest of the general public most of the men and women who operate our nation’s freight railroads are available 24/7/365, on call, working 12-plus-hour shifts with 10 undisturbed hours off and no assigned rest days and no paid sick leave.

The conductors, engineers and switchmen running the trains are not part of the supply-chain problem.

Todd Kester, Snohomish, legislative representative, Local 324, Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers Union

