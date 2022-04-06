LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NBA-leading Phoenix Suns will be without four starters against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder are out for Wednesday night’s game in Los Angeles.
Ayton tweaked his right ankle in a 121-110 home win against the Lakers on Tuesday. Booker has low back soreness, Crowder has a sore right ankle and Paul is resting his right thumb, which he broke before the All-Star Game.
“They are dealing with stuff that kind of piled up on them,” said coach Monty Williams, who added, “We want to win tonight.”
Ayton, Booker, Crowder and Paul played against the Lakers, with the Suns setting a franchise record for most victories in a season with 63. Booker scored 32 points and Ayton had 22 points and 13 rebounds.
