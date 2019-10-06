|All Times EDT
|Sunday
|MLB: NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES
Game 3: Atlanta at St. Louis, 4:10 p.m.
Game 3: L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:45 p.m.
|NFL
Atlanta at Houston, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Chicago vs Oakland at London, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
New England at Washington, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
|NHL
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
|WNBA FINALS
Game 3: Washington at Connecticut, 3:30 p.m.
|MLS
New England at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at D.C. United, 4 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 4 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Houston, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 4 p.m.
New York at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando City, 4 p.m.
New York City FC at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
San Jose at Portland, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Columbus at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 4 p.m.
|NBA PRESEASON
Maccabi Haifa at Memphis, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Boston, 6 p.m.
Shanghai Sharks vs. LA Clippers at Honolulu, 7 p.m.
|MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR Monster Energy, Drydene 400, Dover, Del., 2:30 p.m.
|OTHER EVENTS
|Tennis
ATP World Tour/WTA, China Open, Beijing.
ATP World Tour, Rakuten Japan Open, Tokyo.
ATP World Tour, Rolex Shanghai Masters.
|Golf
PGA TOUR, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Las Vegas.
European PGA, Mutuactivos Spanish Open, Madrid.
LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic, The Colony, Texas.
|Athletics
IAAF Outdoor, World Championships, Doha, Qatar.
|Gymnastics
Artistic World Championships, Stuttgart, Germany.