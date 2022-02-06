If you can look at these ornate, velvet-embroidered boots and not want them on your feet immediately, you are a stronger person than I. (Because of their four-figure cost, they will remain far from my feet, but a writer can dream.) This purple-swathed footwear is part of a new collection with a doubly Northwest pedigree: It's designed by Vancouver, B.C.-based shoe designer John Fluevog, inspired by the style of Seattle native and rock icon Jimi Hendrix. Created in collaboration with Hendrix's sister, Janie Hendrix, the limited-edition capsule collection features boots, shoes and accessories with prices ranging from $219 to $1,249; available at John Fluevog Shoes stores and online. Fluevog, who opened his first Vancouver shoe store back in 1970, told The Vancouver Sun that he was a longtime fan of Hendrix's music and style. This collection, he said, "is about keeping the funk in all of us alive."
Sunday Best: You can rock these funky Jimi Hendrix-inspired boots
- Moira Macdonald
-
-
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.