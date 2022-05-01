The first live-action “Barbie” movie isn’t slated to come out until next summer, but has generated an outsize amount of buzz. It’s going to be written and directed by “Little Women” director Greta Gerwig. It seems like everyone and their sister is in this movie, from Ryan Gosling as Ken, to Michael Cera, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon and Simu Liu — all in undisclosed roles. But the hype blew up again last week when Warner Bros. released a promo shot of Margot Robbie as Barbie in her iconic pink car. She’s wearing a periwinkle polka-dot headband and a comically large bracelet, reminiscent of the early years of the doll in the ’60s. It’s funny that Robbie looks so perfect in this role: the movie's plot entails “a doll living in Barbieland” who is “expelled for not being perfect enough and sets off on an adventure in the real world.”
Sunday Best: Will Margot Robbie be ‘perfect enough’ as Barbie in Greta Gerwig movie?
- Scott Greenstone
