This week on Sunday Best, we are talking about legendary rapper Megan Thee Stallion's dress at the Billboard Music Awards on May 15, and we are NOT talking about English model/actor/former Taylor Swift-friend squad member Cara Delevingne. We are talking about the woman who, last Sunday night, took home top rap female artist for the second time while wearing a custom Mugler ombre black and beige cutout dress designed by Casey Cadwallader, NOT how the train of said dress was grabbed and tossed in the air repeatedly by the woman who played the villain in 2016's dry-heave inducing "Suicide Squad." We are Googling Megan Thee Stallion's performance at the aforementioned award show in yet another custom Mugler barely-there bodysuit, NOT Googling the Instagram video from 2019 of Cara Delevingne bald, naked and doing a Gollum impression for no discernible reason. This is what we're talking about.
Sunday Best: We’re talking about Megan Thee Stallion, not Cara Delevingne
- Scott Greenstone
-
-
- 0
Trending Now
-
DeSales brings stellar Irish baseball back to Walla Walla Valley
-
Four people injured in Highway 12 crash east of Walla Walla
-
Skylar Glasby sentencing hearing delayed, furlough request denied
-
The Russian Orthodox leader at the core of Putin’s ambitions
-
Drought expected to impact Eastern Washington and much of Pacific Northwest in 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.