The late-summer red-carpet draught has ended — and GOWNS, thank goodness, are back. Here are three smashing ones from the Venice Film Festival last weekend: Cate Blanchett in black velvet strapless Armani Privé (accessorized with impressively large cameo earrings); Zazie Beetz in a gloriously colorful Valentino; and Meryl Streep, who clearly isn't having any fun at all in her Givenchy caftan. (I love the Streep photo so much. Could this pose be made mandatory for all red-carpeting movie stars, please? Thank you.)
Featured Events
–
The Walla Walla Community Hospice Bereavement Team will facilitate this group using the book… Read more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.