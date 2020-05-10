Maybe you want to buy your mom something really special for Mother’s Day this year? Here’s an idea: The May Queen dress, worn in the 2019 horror movie “Midsommar” (which I still have not yet gotten my nerve up to watch, thanks very much) and designed by Andrea Flesch, is up for auction by the movie’s distributor, A24. It features, according to the auction site, 10,000 silk flowers — and weighs more than 30 pounds. The spiked crown is, of course, also included. As I write this, the highest bid is $30,000, but the auction’s open until May 13. Proceeds go to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund of the FDNY Foundation, the nonprofit organization of the New York City Fire Department. Most of us don’t have the funds to enter the auction, but we can dream. Wouldn’t this be a great first-day-back-in-the-office outfit?
Sunday Best: Up for auction — the ‘Midsommar’ May Queen dress, featuring 10,000 silk flowers
- Moira Macdonald
-
-
-
- 1 min to read
Just like Bert, talented sidewalk chalk artist and friend to famous nan… Click or tap here to read more
Annie Charnley Eveland
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
-
- 1 min to read
There's more than one way to gather in community during this time of soc… Click or tap here to read more
Annie Charnley Eveland
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
-
- 1 min to read
The coronavirus pandemic is taking the sparkle from an Independence Day … Click or tap here to read more
Vicki Hillhouse
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
-
- 1 min to read
Columbia County Public Health officials are imploring people to remain v… Click or tap here to read more
- +7
-
- 4 min to read
Patti Bennett was frantic when she got the call at 10:30 p.m. on a Frida… Click or tap here to read more
Sheila Hagar
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.