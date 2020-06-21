I'm rerunning this photo of Jason Momoa in a pink velvet suit (complete with scrunchie — check out the wrist!) at the 2019 Academy Awards ceremony for two reasons. 1) The Academy announced this week that the 2021 ceremony is being moved out two months, now taking place on April 25. 2) There is NEVER a reason not to rerun a photo of Jason Momoa in a pink velvet suit. Members of the Academy, take notice: you now have two extra months to get your outfits ready. Please do as well as he did.
Sunday Best: The 2021 Oscars have been moved back by coronavirus, so here is Jason Momoa in a pink velvet suit.
Moira Macdonald
