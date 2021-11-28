Salma Hayek is in two movies out this month — "Eternals" and "House of Gucci" — so she's out there hitting the red carpets, usually in Gucci (as it happens, her husband is the current CEO of Gucci). I love the extreme glitter of both of these looks: the strapless purple ombre gown worn at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art gala, and the gold short-sleeved number at the London premiere of "House of Gucci." Stars are supposed to sparkle, right?

