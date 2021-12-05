The fashion world suffered a terrible loss last Sunday: Virgil Abloh, men's artistic director of Louis Vuitton and founder of the label Off-White, died of a rare form of cancer, aged just 41. Born in Illinois of Ghanaian immigrant parents, Abloh (a trained civil engineer and architect, with a master's degree from the Illinois Institute of Technology) brought boundless creativity and joy to his work — witness this sunshine-pink suit on filmmaker Spike Lee at this year's Cannes Film Festival, one of a series of striking Vuitton ensembles Abloh created for Lee for his role as president of the festival jury. An announcement on the designer's official Instagram page posted last Sunday stated "Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, ‘Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,’ believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations.”
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.