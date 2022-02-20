So, what happens when you want to hug a friend but your skirts are too big? This has not been a problem in my life thus far (though I'm working on it), but Penélope Cruz and Milena Smit, co-stars in "Parallel Mothers," greeted each other with a warm stretched-arm handclasp on the red carpet for the Goya Awards in Valencia, Spain last weekend. Cruz is wearing a voluminous lilac Chanel gown, Smit is in even more an voluminous black-tulle Balmain skirt and crop top. Their director Pedro Almodóvar, in basic black, looks on, possibly overwhelmed by skirt power.
Sunday Best: Penélope Cruz, Milena Smit shimmer at 36th annual Goya Awards
- Moira Macdonald
-
-
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.