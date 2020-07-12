For the first time, Paris Fashion Week has gone digital. This haunting photo, from a Givenchy runway show earlier this year (before the pandemic closures), has a darkness to it that seems appropriate: The runways, scheduled to have been crowded with new designs for spring/summer 2021, are now quiet, due to the need for social distancing. Fashion houses like Chanel, Dior and Valentino are creating digital content for the now-all-virtual Paris Couture Week, taking place July 6-9 — minus the traditional crowds and flashbulbs. Fashion Week officials said the plan was to return to normal in September. What's French for "fingers crossed"?
Sunday Best: Paris Fashion Week runways go all-digital
- Moira Macdonald
-
-
- Updated
- 1 min to read
Officials at Lower Granite Lock and Dam are closing dam crossings to the… Click or tap here to read more
- Updated
- 1 min to read
The number of Umatilla County cases of the coronavirus has increased by … Click or tap here to read more
annkarneus
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
- 1 min to read
OLYMPIA — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said President Donald Trump’s comme… Click or tap here to read more
- Updated
- 1 min to read
Umatilla County Public Health officials said today 54 more people tested… Click or tap here to read more
Chloe LeValley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- Updated
- 1 min to read
PUYALLUP, Wash. — The 2020 Washington State Fair has been canceled becau… Click or tap here to read more