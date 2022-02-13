Should you happen to find yourself in Paris this spring — yes, I'm dreaming, but what is life without dreams? — you can take the opportunity to immerse yourself in the work of Yves Saint Laurent. The iconic French fashion designer, who died in 2008, is the subject of no fewer than six museum exhibits through May, at the Louvre, Musée d’Orsay, Centre Pompidou, Musée d'Art Moderne de Paris, Musée Picasso Paris and Musée Yves Saint Laurent Paris, celebrating the 60th anniversary of the first YSL fashion show. This gloriously beaded jacket, looking like it might be worn by a very chic angel, is at the Louvre; I love how it seems to be magically suspended in the air in this photo, like it doesn't need wings to soar.
Sunday Best: Iconic designer Yves Saint Laurent takes over Paris with 6 new exhibits
- Moira Macdonald
