Did I choose this photograph because it involves a pink velvet cape that I wish I were wearing right now? Quite possibly! But I also quite like the juxtaposition of the elaborate period costume and the camera technician's no-nonsense hoodie. Anyway, this is Elle Fanning, playing the young woman who would become the Empress Catherine II of Russia, aka Catherine the Great, in the television miniseries "The Great," now streaming on Hulu. Costume designer Emma Fryer, in an interview with Women's Wear Daily, said Catherine begins the series in soft colors, to indicate her youth and sunshiney nature, and by the end is seen in strong, bold hues. The color palette of the Russian court, Fryer said, was "jewel tones and winter fruit colors." Sounds like it's worth a watch, for the gowns (and that cape) alone.
Sunday Best: Expect greatness (or at least great gowns) from Elle Fanning in Hulu series about Catherine the Great
- Moira Macdonald
Jed Maynes
Vicki Hillhouse
Chloe LeValley
Jed Maynes
